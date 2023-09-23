Real Madrid announce squad for Madrid Derbi against Atletico de Madrid

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Sunday’s Madrid Derbi against Atletico de Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitano, which will start at 21:00 CEST.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Fran.

Defenders: Alaba, Nacho, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger and Mendy.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and Ceballos.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.

Vinicius Junior is back with the team having recovered from the muscle injury he picked up a month ago, but nobody knows if he will be able to play some minutes in this one. Coach Carlo Ancelotti kept his cards close to his chest and said that the Brazilian winger is cleared to play, but it’s clear that Vinicius would benefit from a few extra training sessions to improve his conditioning before playing minutes against such an intense and physical team like Simeone’s Atletico de Madrid.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/24/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.