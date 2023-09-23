 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Managing Madrid Podcast: Live from Real Madrid City: Mailbag!

Kiyan and Lucas record live from today’s training session

By Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

- How do fans and media in Spain perceive this version of Real Madrid’s squad this season?

- Hypothetical time machine involving Cicinho, Thomas Gravesen, and Pablo Garcia

- Does Fran Garcia have Michel Salgado potential?

- Who are the top-three right-backs in Real Madrid history?

- Should we be worried about Endrick?

- And more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

