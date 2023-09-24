Las Blancas Podcast: Liga F opener, UWCL qualifiers and International break

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s 0-2 win over Valencia in the first Liga F matchday of the season.

Talking points:

Resolution of the strike by the players union

Toril’s lineup selection against Valencia

Tere-Toletti-Weir, is this our best midfield?

Switcharoo between the centerbacks

The dynamics between Bruun and Weir

Bruun, Oihane and Raso’s debut

Toletti’s performance and influence

Claudia Florentino’s performance for Valencia in this game

The clash againt Valeranga in UWCL qualifiers next month

Understanding UEFA Nations League and it’s importance for Olympics and Euros

Understanding the situation with the Spanish NT and its impact

Athenea’s stance on the situation

Zornoza’s international retirement

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)