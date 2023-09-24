Las Blancas Podcast: Liga F opener, UWCL qualifiers and International break

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s 0-2 win over Valencia in the first Liga F matchday of the season.
Talking points:
- Resolution of the strike by the players union
- Toril’s lineup selection against Valencia
- Tere-Toletti-Weir, is this our best midfield?
- Switcharoo between the centerbacks
- The dynamics between Bruun and Weir
- Bruun, Oihane and Raso’s debut
- Toletti’s performance and influence
- Claudia Florentino’s performance for Valencia in this game
- The clash againt Valeranga in UWCL qualifiers next month
- Understanding UEFA Nations League and it’s importance for Olympics and Euros
- Understanding the situation with the Spanish NT and its impact
- Athenea’s stance on the situation
- Zornoza’s international retirement
Hosts this week:
Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)
Kanita (@KaniFroh)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
