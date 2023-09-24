Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Atletico de Madrid’s Metropolitano in what is undoubtedly the toughest match of the season so far for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa, Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Fran Garcia, Kroos, Camavinga, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Joselu.

Atletico de Madrid predicted XI: Oblak, Nahuel, Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso, Lino, Koke, Llorente, Saul, Griezmann, Morata.

Toni Kroos is expected to return to the starting lineup in this Derbi and Tchouameni could be the main casualty of his presence. If that’s the case, it will be interesting to see who plays as a defensive midfielder, as Ancelotti has always liked to deploy Kroos there instead of Camavinga.

Vinicius made the team’s squad list but should not be ready to start. If Real Madrid need him, the Brazilian attacker could come off the bench to provide some spark for the team’s offense and try to turn things around in the second half.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/24/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.