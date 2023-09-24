 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 24 September 2023

Sunday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Ahead of Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - La Liga Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

El Derbi Madrileño!!!

Gameday!!! The biggest test of the season so far as Los Blancos travel across town to the Wanda Metropolitano. Vini Jr. has been included in the squad but there are still doubts about his matchday fitness. The thing we need is to rush the player back only for him to be injured again. With Barcelona’s come from behind win against Celta its vital for Real Madrid to get the win to keep their lead at the La liga table. Jude Bellingham plays football today.

Other Musings!!

Castilla win and more.

ICYMI: “I think I’d like to be Real Madrid president”

In this article by Lucas Navarrete, the Rafa Nadal interview with Movistar+ is covered where the tennis legend gives voice to a thought we’ve all had. “Could he be Real Madrid president one day?”

