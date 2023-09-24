Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid meet for the first time in the 2023-24 season. Madrid Derbies are always intense and physical and this year both sides have title aspirations in La Liga, so this game could be crucial down the road.

Real Madrid will be missing key starters Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao, while Vinicius Junior is not expected to play much having just recovered from a muscle injury which kept him on the sidelines for an entire month.

Ancelotti and his men have started the season in great form and still have a perfect record. However, some fans have found reason for skepticism, as Los Blancos have struggled a bit finding the back of the net in recent weeks. Atletico de Madrid have always defended very efficiently, so Madrid will need to perform at a high level if they want to succeed in this game and conquer the Metropolitano.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/24/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.