BREAKING: Vinicius out against Atletico de Madrid

Real Madrid have announced that attacker Vinicius Junior will not be available for tonight’s Derbi against Atletico de Madrid with stomach flu. The attacker was questionable coming into this game as he had just recovered from the muscle injury he picked up a month ago.

Vinicius made the team’s squad list and coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Saturday that he was ready to play, although it’s clear that Vinicius’ chances of featuring in the starting lineup were not very high because of his conditioning and form after the injury.

Still, he could’ve been a good asset off the bench, one which Ancelotti will miss now if things go the wrong way for Los Blancos. With Joselu and Rodrygo expected to start, Brahim Diaz will be the team’s only attacker off the bench if Real Madrid need to turn things around late in the second half.