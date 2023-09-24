Drawing Board: Joselu, aka, ‘Crouchy’

Welcome to our drawing board, where our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s Finn’s latest drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

Real Madrid striker Joselu is a MONSTER in the air. He is in the 90th percentile among strikers in Europe in aerials won, and is a constant threat on crosses and set-pieces. He is hard to stop if you’re defending him. Most recently against Union Berlin, Joselu had five aerial duels won, and against Real Sociedad, Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham gave Joselu the nickname ‘Crouchy’.

As Carlo Ancelotti himself said, Joselu provides an aerial threat that Real Madrid haven’t had in several years.

In today’s drawing, Finn depicts his take on Joselu, aka, ‘Crouchy’: