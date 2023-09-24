 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga

All set for the first Madrid Derbi of the season.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Atletico de Madrid in the first Madrid Derbi of the season.

Real Madrid starting XI: Kepa, Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Fran Garcia, Kroos, Camavinga, Modric, Valverde, Bellingham, Rodrygo.

Atletico de Madrid starting XI (TBC): Oblak, Nahuel, Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso, Lino, Koke, Llorente, Saul, Griezmann, Morata.

Real Madrid will need to match Atletico’s intensity and physicality in this game, and that’s always a tall task against Simeone and his men. This is clearly the biggest challenge Madrid have faced so far this season and it will be very interesting to see if Los Blancos are ready for it.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/24/2023

Time: 21:00 CET, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

