Managing Madrid Podcast: What is Madrid’s best midfield? Can Kubo and Arribas sustain their good form?

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Ruben Skjerping and Matt Wiltse discuss:

The rankings of midfielders in their team and whether certain players should be starters in important games.

The strong performances of Sergio Arribas and Take Kubo, praising their goal-scoring abilities. Does Arda Guler have to prove he is better than these two?

Brahim’s role — predictions for remainder of the season

Where do we sit on the Rodrygo debate? Is he Real Madrid starting material?

The bizarre career of Jese Rodriguez

EAFC24 impact on female players

And more

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattW_MM)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)