Immediate Reaction: Atlético Madrid 3-1 Real Madrid

Atlético Madrid 3-1 Real Madrid (Kroos).Defeat in the derby. Here is my reaction. Still to come: Player ratings, post game questions and Madrid based content from Lucas and Kiyan.

Real Madrid had won every single game so far this season, with a help of a little luck. Other than Real Sociedad, they had barely faced a significant challenge as of yet. Atlético Madrid would hand them the biggest hurdle of the season thus far. Both Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić started in midfield, with Lucas Vázquez and Fran García deployed at full-back. Joselu Mato started life on the bench despite his recent goals. Aurélien Tchouaméni joined him, but other than the usual keeper space - no Castilla players made the squad. The opposition had a whole load of former Castilla players present, though. Modrić sported the armband for the Madrid derby.

The game started tragically for Real Madrid, as familiar face Álvaro Morata delicately nodded home a great cross to give his side the lead. This put the visitors into shock, and they almost fell two behind when José Giménez headed wide. That missed opportunity didn’t matter much, as it was two not soon after. Antoine Griezmann nodded the ball into the corner, as Kepa Arrizabalaga could only dive in slow motion to try and prevent it from going in. Los Blancos would switch on after this, and saw their first chance of the game fly over via a Luka Modrić long shot. Fede Valverde would then put another attempt on target after he headed towards goal from a corner, but it was straight into the hands of Jan Oblak. Kepa made a great save to keep Real in the game after Marcos Llorente yet again peeled off down the right hand side and found an attacker inside the area. They would get back into the game after Toni Kroos feinted past his man, before blasting the ball home to score an unbelievable goal. Modrić almost found himself in for the equaliser, but he took too much time on the ball and allowed the defence to recover to block the ball away. Real Madrid then seemingly scored a perfectly good goal just before half time, but Antonio Rüdiger was deemed to be offside (which he was), and heavily involved with the play (which I am not sure he was) - thus the goal, which actually involved David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga who tapped home, was disallowed. The score remained 2-1 at the break.

Here is Griezmann's goal to make it 2-0 vs Real Madrid.pic.twitter.com/4WCMX0yfy8 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) September 24, 2023

If you think the first half started off badly, you’d be in for a shock at the start of the second. Morata again found himself free in the box after some dreadful defending from David Alaba allowed him to score his second header of the game and make it 3-1. Another former player, Mario Hermoso, hit the crossbar with a headed attempt as the game began to feel lost already. Joselu Mato did really well after coming on to set up Rodrygo Goes for a volley, which was blocked before another substitute in Aurélien Tchouaméni fired inches wide from a superb long distance strike. Two shots from distance were all either side could muster up for the duration of the match as the home side managed the game well and executed their usual tactics to good effect. The full time whistle couldn’t come soon enough for some players, and Real Madrid were handed their first defeat of the season against their city rivals. What did you think about the game?