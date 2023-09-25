Player Ratings: Atletico Madrid 3 - 1 Real Madrid; 2023 La Liga

Full match players ratings for Atletico Madrid 3 - 1 Real Madrid, below:

Kepa—6: Conceded three goals as Morata and Greizmann were left wide open in the box for free headers.

Lucas Vazquez—3: Aside from one duel, Samuel Lino and Saul Niguez tormented Lucas with their dribbling and off-ball movement. Atleti’s most dangerous opportunities, and the ordination of each goal, came from Madrid’s right side.

Toni Rudiger—6: One of the few players who can be salvaged from this match. Did his job well and showed off his recovery speed on more than one occasion.

David Alaba—2: Likely David Alaba’s worst performance in a Real Madrid shirt. The constant miscommunication between he and Fran Garcia led to multiple goals conceded. Atleti capitalized on his biggest weakness: aerial duels inside the box.

Fran Garcia—2: Continues to play with fear and nerves. As a defender, always taught to mark the most dangerous man; instead Fran was caught ball watching and did not move to provide additional support to Alaba.

Toni Kroos—7: Madrid’s best player on the night. Tried to kick-start a comeback with a beautiful goal from outside the box before the first half ended.

Eduardo Camavinga—6: Struggled in the opening 20 minutes, but improved as time passed. Strong defensively with some “cobra tackles”, but lacks imagination in the final third.

Fede Valverde—5: The Uruguayan’s best play of the game was a lofted pass to Joselu inside the box, who then teed-up Rodrygo and ultimately led to a long distance shot from Tchouameni. Otherwise was quiet and gave too much space to Samuel Lino on the opening goal.

Luka Modric—3: Very quiet performance with little impact to note.

Rodrygo—4: Drifted out of position too often as the lone striker in search of the ball, needed more discipline to hold his position and stay in central channels. It never materialized for him on the night and his start to the season has been below par.

Jude Bellingham—6: Bizarrely was not called for clear fouls at the top of the box despite his close control, completing 7 dribbles on the night. Was fouled 3 times, but likely should have earned double that amount. Outside of his own individual attempts, struggled to get involved in the attack and connect with teammates.

Substitutions:

Joselu—4.5: Outside of a control inside the box and “tee-up” for Rodrygo, offered very little.

Ferland Mendy—4: Madrid stopped conceding after Mendy’s introduction but his offensive output will not do him any favors with a fanbase that already has their doubts around the Frenchman. Had multiple crosses go wildly awry.

Nacho—4: Poor connection with Valverde when trying to combo up the wing and few poor crosses after his introduction.

Tchouameni—7: Nearly scored a screamer from outside the box. Brought balance and a good counter-press when he entered the pitch. Questions will be asked why he did not start this match.

Brahim Diaz—6.5: A lively spark who tried to make something happen in the final 20 minutes of the match.