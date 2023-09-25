Managing Madrid Podcast: Atletico Madrid 3 - 1 Real Madrid, La Liga 2023 - 2024

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

Real Madrid’s Starting XI vs Atletico Madrid

Luka Modric’s role

Calo Ancelotti’s explanations of his decisions after the game

Who is to blame for all the defensive mistakes?

David Alaba’s performance

Ancelotti’s subs

Jude Bellingham’s performance

Joselu’s cameo off the bench

Brahim Diaz

Rodrygo’s performance

Fran Garcia’s performance

And more.

Hosts this week:

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)