Daily Thread: 26 September 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!
Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.
No time to feel sorry for ourselves.
Los Blancos are in action again on Wednesday against Las Palmas at the Bernabeu. Barring the inclusion of Mendy, I for one would be glad to see a fresh lineup like this one for instance. Long shot I know.
Getting ready for Las Palmas— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) September 25, 2023
#RMCity pic.twitter.com/NsHKurQR5D
❗️Expected XI vs Las Palmas. @relevo pic.twitter.com/lF8TWHkvho— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 25, 2023
Injury Updates.
⚪️ Real Madrid injury updates:— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 25, 2023
Vini Jr. — returned to team training, expected to play against Las Palmas.
Arda Güler — returned to team training, club will be patient & not risk him.
Dani Carvajal — expected to return to team training soon. pic.twitter.com/kOukUrFNHD
Poll Question!!
In big games, should Fran still keep his place after a skittish start to his first team career?
Poll
Fran as a starter in big games still?
-
0%
Yay
-
0%
Nay
A New Don?
| Xabi Alonso is FOR SURE in Real Madrid's list for 2024. He's being considered. @FabrizioRomano #rmalive pic.twitter.com/77ELa1cw5F— Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 25, 2023
Loading comments...