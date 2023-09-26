Daily Thread: 26 September 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

No time to feel sorry for ourselves.

Los Blancos are in action again on Wednesday against Las Palmas at the Bernabeu. Barring the inclusion of Mendy, I for one would be glad to see a fresh lineup like this one for instance. Long shot I know.

Injury Updates.

⚪️ Real Madrid injury updates:



Vini Jr. — returned to team training, expected to play against Las Palmas.

Arda Güler — returned to team training, club will be patient & not risk him.

Dani Carvajal — expected to return to team training soon. pic.twitter.com/kOukUrFNHD — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 25, 2023

Poll Question!!

In big games, should Fran still keep his place after a skittish start to his first team career?

Poll Fran as a starter in big games still? Yay

Nay vote view results 0% Yay (0 votes)

0% Nay (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

A New Don?