Real Madrid choose Xabi Alonso as their manager from next season -report

Real Madrid have chosen Xabi Alonso as their manager from the 2024-2025 season, according to a report from Radio MARCA which was then echoed and confirmed in other Spanish outlets. Current coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to leave the club next summer and Alonso would be his successor, per that same report.

The former Real Madrid midfielder has been doing an excellent job in his first professional job in elite football with Bayer Leverkusen and he appears to be a great coach. Needless to say, he has not won anything at this point and it won’t be easy for him to win any trophies with Leverkusen, but he’s shown enough potential to be considered a very good candidate to coach Real Madrid in the near future.

Things could very well change, however. What if Ancelotti doesn’t finish the current season with Real Madrid and Castilla coach and club legend Raul Gonzalez replaces him? Would the club still sign Alonso in that context or would they keep Raul in charge next season?