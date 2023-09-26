BREAKING: Güler out again with new injury

Real Madrid have announced that Turkish attacker Arda Güler has suffered a quad injury which will prevent him from appearing in today’s squad list for Wednesday’s match against Las Palmas.

As always, Madrid have decided not to publish any kind of estimation in terms of Güler’s recovery. He will likely be out around three weeks, per club sources, but Real Madrid will definitely take a cautious approach with his recovery.

Tras las pruebas realizadas a nuestro jugador Arda Güler por los Servicios Médicos del Real Madrid se le ha diagnosticado una lesión en el músculo recto anterior izquierdo. Pendiente de evolución.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Güler had just recovered from the meniscus injury which kept him out of the team’s pre-season stage. This is a new injury which isn’t related to that one, and while it’s a muscle injury which shouldn’t be too serious, it’s yet another devastating blow for Güler, who was hoping to make his debut for Real Madrid soon.