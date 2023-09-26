Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Las Palmas

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Wednesday’s home match against Las Palmas in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa y Fran.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger y Mendy.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni y Ceballos.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu y Brahim.

Carvajal is back with the team after missing the team’s last two games with muscle fatigue, while Vinicius is also making his return in this game. They should be ready to start, but will Ancelotti want to bring them back that quickly in a game expected to be manageable?

On the other hand, Arda Güler was expected to make the team’s squad list until he suffered a quad injury in the last play of today’s training session. Güler will now miss the next three or four weeks with this injury.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/27/2023

Time: 19:00 CET, 01:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.