Ancelotti: “Rodrygo’s goal will come at the moment when he doesn’t think about scoring”

After beating Las Palmas 2-0 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday evening, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke about his team’s performance. As he addressed the media, he spoke about Rodrygo Goes and his poor form in front of goal, having failed to score for Real Madrid since the opening game of the season. He said: “These are moments that strikers go through. When they don’t score they have a bit of anxiety. The best thing we can do is to keep giving him confidence. He gave a fantastic assist to Joselu. The goal is very important for him, but it will come at the moment when he doesn’t think about scoring.”

Ancelotti on the team’s finishing

“I’m worried about the end of the second half, when we slowed down the pace. We didn’t have a control of the match, and little intensity, and that worries me more. We started strong to avoid problems, like conceding early. What we lacked in the first half was a bit of accuracy and in the second half, we lacked intensity.”

Ancelotti on Brahim Díaz

One player who made a real impact was Brahim Díaz, who had his first real influence of the season. Reflecting on his display, Ancelotti said: “He can play in both positions, as a midfielder with defensive work, and as a second striker: he can do it in other complicated matches as one of the two strikers. He has a lot of quality in his feet.”

Further asked about the playmaker, he added: “Brahim’s game and Joselu’s game brought something good. In the first half we lacked a little more accuracy.”

Ancelotti on Vinícius Júnior

On his returning star, Vinícius, Ancelotti also praised the Brazilian’s attitude by explaining: “He came in with a lot of desire, a lot of enthusiasm, he wanted to contribute. After a month he’s lacking something, but he’s fully recovered. We have seen that he will be ready for Saturday’s match.”

Ancelotti on Luka Modrić

One player who was missing was Luka Modrić, and Ancelotti was asked if his absence was due to his poor display against Atlético. He responded: “No, he understands very well what these games are. Today Modric didn’t play, Bellingham didn’t play. We have to do our best. Until the next break this is going to happen. Because there is a very important amount of fatigue. There are many matches, many injuries. It’s hard for the players to perform at 100%.”

Ancelotti on rotating Bellingham

In addition to Modrić, Jude Bellingham was absent and Ancelotti elaborated on their absences by saying: “I preferred to rest them. Bellingham told us he was tired. The direct pass is the best option, because you can make a good one-on-one with the goalkeeper. I’m not a superfan of possession, I’m a superfan of goals.”

Ancelotti on Alaba’s injury

There was also an injury concern for David Alaba, and Ancelotti provided an update by saying: “Let’s start with the good news: we have Mendy and Carvajal back. Rüdiger is injured, he thinks it’s just a knock and he’ll be fine. Alaba has an abductor problem and I think he won’t be there. We’ll see in these days what can be done for Saturday’s game.”

Ancelotti on Miguel Ángel Gil Marín

Atlético Madrid CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín spoke on Tuesday to accuse Real Madrid of adulterating the competition with their treatment of referees, and Ancelotti was questioned on this directly. He responded: “I don’t pay attention to this, to what the match or the president of the club says. I think everyone says or does what they want. I simply say that for me he has made a big mistake. No one is perfect.”

Ancelotti on Arda Güler

On the latest injury in the camp before the mach, Ancelotti provided an update on Arda Güler, who was absent after making a return to training this week. He said: “It’s not bad luck, yesterday in the last training session he scored the last goal, he was evaluated and had a small injury. He is sad. He has recovered from the meniscus problem. It is not a very serious thing, but it has meant he couldn’t be available.”