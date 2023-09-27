Daily Thread: 27 September 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Gameday!!!

A chance to see how Real Madrid respond to the bad loss in the derby. The whites host Las Palmas at the Bernabeu. Vini Jr is expected to make his return though he might not start. Carvajal is back too. There was some bad news however as Arda Guler is out for a further 3 weeks with a new injury. After Barca’s draw last night Los Blancos have a big chance to climb back to the top of La Liga provided they secure the win tonight.

‼️ Despite being 15th in La Liga, Las Palmas have the best defense in the league together with Athletic Club, having conceded just 4 goals after 6 games. — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 26, 2023

A good perspective.

Views from a big L night. I sit through magical nights and painful ones. Yin and Yang. As it should be. pic.twitter.com/uVifxDPZ3u — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) September 26, 2023

No one wants to stifle creativity but....

️Ancelotti: "I think younger managers give out too much information and doing that sometimes takes away the creativity from the player. I sometimes look at tactical awareness but I don't tell players what do when they have the ball, it takes away the creativity." — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) September 26, 2023