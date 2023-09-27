 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Thread: 27 September 2023

Wednesday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
/ new
Ahead of Real Madrid v Las Palmas - La Liga Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

Gameday!!!

A chance to see how Real Madrid respond to the bad loss in the derby. The whites host Las Palmas at the Bernabeu. Vini Jr is expected to make his return though he might not start. Carvajal is back too. There was some bad news however as Arda Guler is out for a further 3 weeks with a new injury. After Barca’s draw last night Los Blancos have a big chance to climb back to the top of La Liga provided they secure the win tonight.

A good perspective.

No one wants to stifle creativity but....

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid