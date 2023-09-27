 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Real Madrid vs Las Palmas, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Vinicius returns.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
UD Almeria v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Real Madrid host Las Palmas just a few days after the crushing defeat in the Madrid Derbi against Atletico.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Modric, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Las Palmas predicted XI: Valles, Araujo, Suarez, Coco, Cardona, Pejiño, Rodriguez, Perrone, Loiodice, Viera, Kaba.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti could make some rotations in this one and Vinicius Junior is expected to make his return to the starting XI, just like Carvajal. Players like Nacho, Mendy or Tchouameni could also feature in the lineup after coming off the bench against Atletico, given that it’s now time for Ancelotti to start managing his squad in order to keep everyone fresh and ready to go in this busy schedule.

Las Palmas promoted to La Liga this year and while they will be expected to be in the fight to avoid relegation, they secured a crucial win against Granada last weekend.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/27/2023

Time: 19:00 CET, 01:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid