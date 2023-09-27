Real Madrid vs Las Palmas 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid host the recently promoted Las Palmas team hoping to bounce back from the discouraging 3-1 loss to Atletico de Madrid in Sunday’s El Derbi. Ancelotti and his men suffered a humbling defeat and they will be hoping to recover now that crucial starters Carvajal and Vinicius Junior are back with the team.

Carlo Ancelotti could very well make some changes to his starting lineup, as Real Madrid have a busy schedule ahead. It’s time for the Italian coach to start managing the squad at his disposal in order to keep everyone fresh and happy with their roles, if that’s possible.

Las Palmas have been playing with a possession-oriented style of football so far this season, although they failed to capitalize on their chances until Sunday’s win against Granada, where they were down to 10 men and still managed to secure the crucial three points.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/27/2023

Time: 19:00 CET, 01:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

