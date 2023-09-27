CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Las Palmas, 2023 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Las Palmas in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Kepa, Nacho, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde, Brahim, Joselu, Rodrygo.

Las Palmas starting XI (TBC): Valles, Araujo, Suarez, Coco, Cardona, Pejiño, Rodriguez, Perrone, Loiodice, Viera, Kaba.

Los Blancos will try to bounce back from the disappointing and crushing 3-1 loss to Atletico de Madrid in Sunday’s Madrid Derbi. Even if Las Palmas seem to provide a good opportunity for them to do so, Ancelotti’s men will need to play with composure and intensity to earn the three points.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/27/2023

Time: 19:00 CET, 01:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.