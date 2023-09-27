 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Real Madrid vs Las Palmas, 2023 La Liga

All set, can Real Madrid bounce back?

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Las Palmas in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Kepa, Nacho, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Camavinga, Valverde, Brahim, Joselu, Rodrygo.

Las Palmas starting XI (TBC): Valles, Araujo, Suarez, Coco, Cardona, Pejiño, Rodriguez, Perrone, Loiodice, Viera, Kaba.

Los Blancos will try to bounce back from the disappointing and crushing 3-1 loss to Atletico de Madrid in Sunday’s Madrid Derbi. Even if Las Palmas seem to provide a good opportunity for them to do so, Ancelotti’s men will need to play with composure and intensity to earn the three points.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/27/2023

Time: 19:00 CET, 01:00pm EST.

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

