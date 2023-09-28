Player Ratings: Real Madrid 2 - 0 Las Palmas; 2023 La Liga

Full match player ratings below:

Kepa—7: Managed a clean sheet and was rarely tested, only two saves to make on the night.

Nacho—7: Started the match as a right back and finished the match as a center back. Game high of 4 completed tackles and was always hungry to win the ball back.

Toni Rudiger—8: Fantastic performance from the German, Sory Kaba will have nightmares about playing against Rudiger.

David Alaba—5: Played 41 minutes before coming off with an injury.

Ferland Mendy—6: Relatively little to do with Munir and Julian Araujo kept quiet.

Tchouameni—6.5: Counter-pressed effectively and plugged gaps and passing lanes in midfield to deny Las Palmas from exploiting Madrid in transition.

Eduardo Camavinga—7: A duel master in the midfield, who after recovering the ball would burst past an opponent or two off the dribble— completing 4 of 5 attempts in the night. Defensively had 3 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 1 clearance.

Fede Valverde—8.5: Finished the night with 5 key passes including 1 big chance created. Constantly pulled wide towards the right wing to stretch the Las Palmas backline and then drill a line-drive cross to Joselu or Rodrygo.

Brahim Diaz—8.5: Scored the game-opener after Madrid constantly peppered the Las Palmas goal, but could not find the breakthrough. The diminutive playmaker nearly had two or three goals on the night, being played through on a number of occasions but taking one too many touches or a second to slow to pull the trigger.

Rodrygo—7: Appears to be in his own head when it comes to finishing his chances. Did so much good tonight, but failed to find the back of the net. Produced a 0.33xG on his own and later got a brilliant assist to Joselu for the second goal.

Joselu—8: Made countless effective off-ball runs, but missed three or four clear-cut opportunities. The positive takeaway: his movement creating chances. Finally got his goal in the second half before later being substituted for Vinicius.

Substitutions:

Lucas Vazquez—7.5: Intelligent assist to Brahim, cutting the ball back to the penalty spot.

Dani Ceballos—7: Good to see the midfielder back in action. Was high energy and active on the ball with 41 touches and 36 passes in just 33 minutes.

Vinicius Junior—6: A solid 30 minute cameo to find rhythm.

Fran Garcia—N/A: Played final 13 minutes with game seemingly over.

Toni Kroos—N/A: Played final 13 minutes, replacing Camavinga.