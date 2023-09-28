Managing Madrid Podcast: Real Madrid 2 - 0 Las Palmas, La Liga 2023 - 2024

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss:

Brahim Diaz’s performance as the 10

Real Madrid’s performance — was it.. Ok apart from the finishing?

When do we start worrying about Rodrygo Goes?

Will these issues in offense be present all season or is it just a phase?

David Alaba’s injury

Antonio Rudiger’s performance

Eduardo Camavinga’s performance

Carlo Ancelotti continuing with the diamond

Fede Valverde’s performance

Dani Ceballos and Vinicius Jr off the bench

And more

