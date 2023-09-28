Real Madrid players praise team performance after 2-0 win over Las Palmas

Real Madrid continued their good start to the La Liga season with a comfortable 2 - 0 victory over Las Palmas at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday. Brahim Diaz and Joselu scored the goals for the hosts, who dominated the game from start to finish. After the match, three of Real Madrid’s players, Dani Ceballos, Vinicius Jr, and Brahim Diaz, spoke to Real Madrid TV and shared their thoughts on the win and their roles in the team.

Ceballos, who came off the bench in the second half, making his much anticipated return from a long injury, said he was happy to be back, and had plenty of praise for the team’s goal-scorers on the night.

“After almost two months out, to come back against a good side like Las Palmas, who play some lovely football, wasn’t easy at all,” Ceballos said. “I’m feeling fit and eager to help the team wherever I can.

“After our slip-up the other day, it was important to regain some positivity in this game. The team took the three points, which was the most important thing, and we kept a clean sheet too.

“We started the match very strongly, we were aggressive and created a lot of chances. We’ll be worried when we’re not creating any. Right now, the key thing is that the forward players are getting those opportunities. It’s great for Joselu to get on the scoresheet, he’s our striker.

“We have a deep squad. Both Joselu, and Brahim, as well as others who are coming back in, will be the guys who are going to make sure the team heads into the closing stretch of the campaign with the chance to win the lot. I’m thrilled for them, the goals and the attitude they showed today.”

Vinicius Jr, who came off the bench in the second half, returning for the first time since leaving the field with an injury against Celta Vigo on Matchday 3, said he was proud to have taken part in his 100th win as a Real Madrid player.

“There are so many beautiful moments and lots of wins,” Vinicius said. “To reach the 100-mark in this jersey so quickly is hugely significant but I don’t want to stop here. I want to keep it up with another 100, 200 or 300 and write my name into this club’s history books. I want to keep winning and lifting trophies.

“I’m really happy to be back after a month out. It doesn’t seem like long but they have been difficult days for me, working morning, noon and night to get back to my best. I have to keep improving and picking up that match fitness.

“All the doctors and physios do everything they can to get the injured players back as soon as possible. It’s sad not to be able to help our team. It’s really hard work. We have to do gym work, physio, water stuff... but the club gives us everything we need to do it in the best and fastest way possible.”

Brahim Diaz, who started the game, scored the winning goal, and impressed with his dribbling skills, was full of praise for his team’s performance, and noted his team’s domination.

“Our short passing was top notch, we created superiority time and again and carved out lots of chances,” Brahim said. “It’s true we need to convert more but the important thing is that we won the game. The team played really well, we competed hard, pressed well and played our game.”

Brahim also explained how he scored his goal, and what tactical instruction head coach Carlo Ancelotti gave him.

“I managed to stay calm in that goal like I hadn’t before. Lucas played an incredible ball, I looked up early and saw the defenders were all quite deep. I was patient enough to bend it in and got the goal. I’m thrilled with it.

“Ancelotti asks me to be direct, to create overloads by getting into space or coming short. He wants me to be a bit of a joker, so to speak, so we get the extra man in certain areas. And then when I can, he wants me to get in behind so the team opens out a bit and we have more space inside.”

Real Madrid are currently second in the La Liga table with 18 points from seven games, one point behind of first place Girona. They will face Girona in a huge top-of-the-table clash on Saturday night.