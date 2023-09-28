 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daily Thread: 28 September 2023

Thursday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
/ new
Real Madrid CF v UD Las Palmas - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Felipejack.

Los Blancos bounce back with a win!!

Arguably the whites best half of football to start the game where they peppered the Las Palmas goal but couldn't find a way through due to poor finishing or goalkeeping heroics. The deadlock was finally broken by the lively Brahim Diaz at the end of the first half and then Joselu doubled the lead after the break. The game saw the return of Vini Jr. as well as Dani Ceballos. Read more about it in detail in the immediate reaction, player ratings, articles as well as the Managing Madrid Podcast.

Injury concerns mount.

Cut this man some slack.

Don’t have unreasonable expectations. As a backup he’s doing his job so far.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid