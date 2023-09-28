Daily Thread: 28 September 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Los Blancos bounce back with a win!!

Arguably the whites best half of football to start the game where they peppered the Las Palmas goal but couldn't find a way through due to poor finishing or goalkeeping heroics. The deadlock was finally broken by the lively Brahim Diaz at the end of the first half and then Joselu doubled the lead after the break. The game saw the return of Vini Jr. as well as Dani Ceballos. Read more about it in detail in the immediate reaction, player ratings, articles as well as the Managing Madrid Podcast.

️ @Brahim: "Madridistas. I'm very happy for the win, for the goal. I hope you enjoyed the match and Hala Madrid! Vamos! Three points!"#RealMadridLasPalmas pic.twitter.com/2arWCq50LF — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) September 27, 2023

Injury concerns mount.

| Ancelotti: "David Alaba will not play against Girona. Rüdiger has suffered a knock." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 27, 2023

"Who will replace Alaba on Saturday vs Girona?"



Ancelotti: "At the moment we have Rüdiger and Nacho. Then there are Marvel and Carrillo. They have trained with us, they are very good. We have no other option, at the moment." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 27, 2023

Cut this man some slack.

Don’t have unreasonable expectations. As a backup he’s doing his job so far.