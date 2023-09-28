Real Madrid and Camavinga closing in on contract extension -report

Real Madrid and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga are closing in on a contract extension for the French player, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano later confirmed on Diario AS. Camavinga’s current deal expires in 2027 so there’s no urgency about the expiration of that contract.

Still, Real Madrid want to reward Camavinga for the leap he’s taken over the last two seasons. He came in as an unproven player en elite European football and now he has established himself as a key player for the club, so Madrid feel like Camavinga deserves a salary raise. Camavinga’s release clause will also be increased to €1,000 million.

The French midfielder is seen as a cornerstone in the team’s midfield, especially considering that both Toni Kroos and Luka Modric will be expected to leave the club next summer. The young midfielder will turn 21 years old next November and has a bright future ahead of him.