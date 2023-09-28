Injury updates: Rudiger expected to be fit for Girona, Alaba set for MRI

Real Madrid defenders David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger have received an update regarding the injuries they sustained during the team’s 2-0 win against Las Palmas this Wednesday. While Rudiger has escaped an injury after limping quite visibly late in the game and is expected to be fit to play against Girona this weekend, Alaba will get an MRI on Friday which will reveal how serious the groin injury is.

Therefore, Alaba is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks with this injury, and it looks like he will need to wait until after the upcoming FIFA break to make his return to the field. Apparently, he should have enough time to recover for El Clasico against Barcelona, which will be played in one month.

Backup center-back Nacho Fernandez will be an undisputed starter in this upcoming weeks as he replaces both Alaba and Eder Militao in the center of the team’s defensive line.