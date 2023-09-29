Las Blancas Podcast: Weir injured, now what?

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita discuss Caroline Weir’s injury and what it means for Real Madrid and wish the Scot a speedy recovery.

Talking points:

Caroline Weir out for the season with ACL

Losing last season’s three top goal scorers in a snap

What is the plan B for Toril now?

Where will the goals come from?

Maite’s role in absence of Weir

Big opportunity for Athenea and Linda Caicedo

How does this impact Signe Bruun

Problems with the press and defense now

Cross and inshallah to be our go to?

Games coming thick and fast

Svava’s role with Denmark during the international break

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)