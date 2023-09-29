Daily Thread: 29 September 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

The Battle for top spot: Scouting Girona.

After matchday 7 its not Real Madrid or Barcelona atop La Liga, not even Atletico Madrid, Sociedad or Bilbao but a little team from Catalonia, Girona FC. This is where Los Blancos will be headed to on Saturday night to battle for first place in La Liga at the Estadi Montilivi. Girona have drawn only once and then recorded 6 straight victories in La Liga so far, having beaten the likes of Villareal and Sevilla, both on the road. This is only their fourth campaign in Spain’s top flight and all of a sudden, Girona vs Real Madrid is the most pivotal game of the season so far.

Guided by Michel (not the same La Quinta del Buitre member), Girona gained promotion back to the top-flight of Spanish football in 2022 and the Catalans comfortably survived, even challenging for a top seven finish and European qualification last season as one of the most entertaining teams in the league. Michel has remained as manager and, despite losing both Oriol Romeu and Valentin Castellanos, they have remained fantastic. What makes Girona’s start to the season so impressive is that they are without a number of first-team players who would improve the squad. Bernardo Espinosa, Borja Garcia, Joel Roca, Ricard Artero and Toni Villa are all out injured at the moment.

But this isn’t exactly a rags to riches story. It’s worth noting that Girona are part of the City Football Group, founded and owned by Manchester City’s owners. Girona have benefitted from the partnership, with Yangel Herrera spending last season on loan at the club from Man City before making the move permanent in the summer. Yan Couto is another currently on loan from Man City, while Savio is on loan from Troyes, another club owned by the City Football Group.

In midfield and attack, Girona should go unchanged from the formula that has seen them score more goals than any other team in La Liga this season. The impressive Artem Dovbyk leads the attack with 3 goals to his name so far and the above mentioned Savio already has 4 assists and forms a 5 man midfield with Yangel Herrera, Ivan Martin, Viktor Tsigankov and Aleix Garcia. In defense, Daley Blind should return to left back replacing our very own Miguel Gutierrez while Yan Couto could replace Arnau Martinez. David Lopez and Barca loanee Eric Garcia form the center back pairing with Gazzaniga in goal.

Savio is having his breakout season for Girona and he is just humiliating defenders. pic.twitter.com/DYNFguQVT1 — LaLigaExtra (@LaLigaExtra) September 26, 2023

Girona have additional firepower off the bench as well in the form of a familiar face, captain Cristhian Stuani. All this doesn’t bode well for a Madrid defense that has been decimated by injuries. Los Blancos will certainly remember what happened the last time these two sides met with Girona coming out 4-2 winners, courtesy of 4 goals from Castellanos, whose since moved on to Lazio.

Girona predicted lineup vs Real Madrid (4-5-1): Gazzaniga; A. Martinez, E. Garcia, D. Lopez, D. Blind; Tsygankov, Herrera, A. Garcia, Martin, Savio; Dovbyk.

Girona FC have taken La Liga by storm, currently sitting at the top of the table for the first time in their history!



Just 2 seasons ago, they were battling it out in the second tier of Spanish football



What a remarkable journey it's been for the Blanquivermells pic.twitter.com/vEmTIFnSYu — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 28, 2023

Injury Updates.

| Real Madrid injury updates:



Rudiger: There is no severity in the injury. Hope is that he will be able to play on Saturday.



Alaba: MRI tomorrow.



Brahim: Dislocation in the right shoulder. He will be able to play. @AranchaMOBILE #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 28, 2023

❗️Arda Güler is expected to return in November, after the game against Barcelona (October 28th). @diarioas pic.twitter.com/RdNFFE33ej — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 28, 2023

Animo, Caroline Weir!

Terrible blow for Real Madrid Femenino. Right at the start of the season too.

OFFICIAL: Real Madrid Femenino’s star Caroline Weir has torn her ACL. pic.twitter.com/8xuzn5je1F — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 28, 2023

