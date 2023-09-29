Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Girona

Real Madrid published their squad list for Saturday’s match against Girona in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Diego Piñeiro.

Defenders: Carvajal, Nacho, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy and Carrillo.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, Modrić, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and Ceballos.

Forwards: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.

As expected, defender Antonio Rudiger is available after finishing Wednesday’s match with small physical problems. On the other hand, David Alaba is out and will need to miss the next few games, including the upcoming visit to face Napoli in the Champions League.

Girona have been on fire since the start of the season and they’re leading the table. Needless to say, they should not be expected to compete for the title, but they could make a lot of noise and upset a few teams during this ongoing season, so Madrid will need to take this game very seriously.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/30/2023

Time: 18:30 CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Montilivi, Girona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

