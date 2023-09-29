Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid TV’s referee videos; and is Barca’s defense as good as it used to be?

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Girona! Tough upcoming game for Real Madrid
- Diego’s Lisbon work trip
- How difficult is beach football?
- Eye opening reflections from the Madrid Derby
- RMTV’s referee videos
- The Messi army coming after Kiyan on Tik Tok
- Problem’s from Barca vs Mallorca
- MATS
- Kounde
- Raphinha
- Is Barca’s defense as good as we thought?*
- Ramos and Pepe vs Barca!
- And more.
