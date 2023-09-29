 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid TV’s referee videos; and is Barca’s defense as good as it used to be?

Kiyan and Diego return

By Kiyan Sobhani
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Girona! Tough upcoming game for Real Madrid
  • Diego’s Lisbon work trip
  • How difficult is beach football?
  • Eye opening reflections from the Madrid Derby
  • RMTV’s referee videos
  • The Messi army coming after Kiyan on Tik Tok
  • Problem’s from Barca vs Mallorca
  • MATS
  • Kounde
  • Raphinha
  • Is Barca’s defense as good as we thought?*
  • Ramos and Pepe vs Barca!
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

