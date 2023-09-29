Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid TV’s referee videos; and is Barca’s defense as good as it used to be?

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Girona! Tough upcoming game for Real Madrid

Diego’s Lisbon work trip

How difficult is beach football?

Eye opening reflections from the Madrid Derby

RMTV’s referee videos

The Messi army coming after Kiyan on Tik Tok

Problem’s from Barca vs Mallorca

MATS

Kounde

Raphinha

Is Barca’s defense as good as we thought?*

Ramos and Pepe vs Barca!

And more.

