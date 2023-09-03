 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Las Blancas Podcast: A fresh start!

Hosts Yash Thakur and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s 1-3 win against Tigres UANL in the preseason friendly

By kanifroh and Yash_Thakur
Tigres UANL Women v Real Madrid Women - Friendly Match Photo by Alfredo Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images

Talking points:

  • Women’s World Cup and it’s impact on Real Madrid’s squad
  • Situation with the Spanish national team
  • Toril’s lineup selection and same old 4-2-3-1
  • Water logged pitch
  • Carla Camacho and Moller on the flanks and why it didn’t work
  • Bruun’s impressive debut and overall showcase
  • Maite’s performance and role in the side next season
  • Right back problems and Kenti’s future
  • Mylene Chavas’ debut and shortcomings in the game
  • Olaya’s impressive performance and role in the squad
  • Svava as the fourth choice centerback going forward
  • A strike on the opening two matchdays of the league

Did you enjoy this podcast? Please consider supporting us through Patreon for more bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)

