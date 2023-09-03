Las Blancas Podcast: A fresh start!

Hosts Yash and Kanita analyze Real Madrid’s 1-3 win against Tigres UANL in the preseason friendly.

Talking points:

Women’s World Cup and it’s impact on Real Madrid’s squad

Situation with the Spanish national team

Toril’s lineup selection and same old 4-2-3-1

Water logged pitch

Carla Camacho and Moller on the flanks and why it didn’t work

Bruun’s impressive debut and overall showcase

Maite’s performance and role in the side next season

Right back problems and Kenti’s future

Mylene Chavas’ debut and shortcomings in the game

Olaya’s impressive performance and role in the squad

Svava as the fourth choice centerback going forward

A strike on the opening two matchdays of the league

Hosts this week:

Yash Thakur (@Odriozolite)

Kanita (@KaniFroh)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)