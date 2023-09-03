Bellingham: “When the crowd sang ‘Hey Jude’, I wanted to stop and listen to them”

Real Madrid’s new signing Jude Bellingham scored a dramatic late winner to give his team a 2-1 victory over Getafe on Saturday. The 19-year-old midfielder, who joined the Spanish giants from Borussia Dortmund this summer, became an instant hit on his Bernabeu debut.

LISTEN / WATCH: Managing Madrid Post-game Podcast, Real Madrid 2 - 1 Getafe.

Bellingham scored a rebound in the 95th minute, ensuring his team preserves its 100% win record this season. For Bellingham, it was his fifth goal in four games.

The young Englishman was ecstatic after his debut goal and celebrated wildly with his teammates and surrounding delirious fans at the Bernabeu. Of course, there was also time afterwards for his personal, customary celebration:

In an interview with Real Madrid TV after the game, Bellingham expressed his gratitude to the supporters and his admiration for the club. Below are the standout quotes.

Remontada: “You had to be very patient. The match was a bit hectic. The rivals were on top of us... I’m seeing the second plays well, and I saw Lucas put the shot together. My goal wasn’t the prettiest, but it’s a lot of mental work to figure out where the ball might land. That noise from the stadium was impressive”.

Perfect start: “Playing away, facing the rival fans, we played well. Here, the reaction was good and you can’t ask for more. In the second half we played with more intent. When we dominate, we are unstoppable. With these teammates… I try to play better with their positive energy”.

Santiago Bernabéu: “It’s the noisiest. The moment of the goal is the loudest thing I’ve ever heard. When they sang ‘Hey Jude’ I wanted to stop and listen to them. My legs were shaking. They signed me for moments like that”.

“I felt the support from the stands. Every time I made a good play I felt support from them. I don’t know what I did to deserve it. I hope to continue contributing.”