A Final Montage: 3 Sept 2023

The Final Birmingham Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

A Final Montage:

Goals in every La Liga game. Goal in debut. Game winning extra time goal in Bernabeu debut against city rivals Getafe.

A Legend has been born:

The Legend of A Kid From Birmingham:

