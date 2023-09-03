A Final Montage: 3 Sept 2023

Welcome to The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the moderators who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, and Felipejack.

——————————

A Final Montage:

Goals in every La Liga game. Goal in debut. Game winning extra time goal in Bernabeu debut against city rivals Getafe.

A Legend has been born:

Camavinga’s brother x Jude Bellingham. pic.twitter.com/ORgr2ayn1B — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 3, 2023

The crowd doing Jude Bellingham’s celebration with him yesterday. pic.twitter.com/bYmnJXGmDW — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 3, 2023

The comments under Jude Bellingham’s IG post. pic.twitter.com/Q06EO3H61I — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 3, 2023

Don't need any more reasons to be in love with this guy. Jude Bellingham. An instant hit at the Bernabeu. pic.twitter.com/HkUtRL9baX — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) September 3, 2023

The Legend of A Kid From Birmingham: