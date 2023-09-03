 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting Lineups & How To Watch: Club América vs Real Madrid; Women’s Friendly

Linda and Athenea are back in starting lineup.

Tigres UANL Women v Real Madrid Women - Friendly Match

The squad list remained the same from the one against Tigres earlier this week. This time, Las Blancas face Club América, to which Real Madrid’s former co-captain Aurelié Kaci went after 2 years in white.

Alberto Toril made some changes in attack and one detail in the midfield from the last game. The defense stayed the same: Svava and Kenti on full-backs and Rocío and Kathellen in the middle, with Chavas on goal. Instead of Freja, this time Zornoza starts with Weir and Maite in midfield. Lastly, Bruun is now accompanied by two wingers on her sides - Athenea and Linda.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Chavas, K. Robles, Rocío, M. Oroz, Bruun, Weir, Kathellen, Linda C., Zornoza, Athenea, Svava

Subs: Laia, Téllez, Toletti, Oihane, Moller, C. Camacho, Feller, Freja Siri, Olaya, Sara López, Sara M., Sara Extremera

Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Club América XI: TBA

How to Watch

Date: 03/09/2023

Time: 22:00 CEST (4 pm ET)

Venue: Estado Azteca

Available streaming: RM Play (VPN needed)

