Managing Madrid Podcast: Advantages and Disadvantages of a Thin Squad

On this episode of the big picture podcast, Matt and Ruben discuss...

Jude Bellingham’s start to the season

Would drawn out transfer sagas for players like Bellingham and Guler change fans perspective of the summer window?

The inevitable drop off will come, but does it lead to other benefits?

Advantages and disadvantages to a thin squad over a long season

The five Castilla players on the fringes of the first team

Marvel vs Alvaro Carrillo

Under what scenario would a RM fan be OK with a trophy-less season?

Can Ancelotti proving the doubters wrong — tactically innovative and learning from mistakes

The new-look Santiago Bernabeu: noise and atmosphere

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)