Player Ratings: Girona 0 - 3 Real Madrid; 2023 La Liga

Full match player ratings below:

Kepa—8: Aggressive off his line albeit with some unconventional punch-clearance decisions. Important saves in the second half to preserve the clean sheet.

Dani Carvajal—7: A solid return from his brief injury — locked down the in-form Savio and forced him to switch flanks after the break.

Toni Rudiger—7: Underrated positive theme from the season has been Toni Rudiger’s prominence and consistent performances following Militao’s injury. Only blemish on his performance tonight were a few mistimed aerial duels inside the box that fortunately did not end in a goal for Girona.

Nacho—5: A great game until his daft red-card in the final minutes of the match with scoreline at 3-0.

Eduardo Camavinga—9: He may not like the position, but Camavinga is the best left back in the squad. Sensational performance - hardly put a foot wrong both offensively and defensively. Finished the match with an astounding 9 completed tackles.

Tchouameni—9: The Frenchman continues to be one of the bright lights since the start of the new season. Scored the second goal from a header off of a Kroos corner kick and was the ultimate ball-winner in midfield. Finished the match with 4 completed tackles, 3 interceptions, 8 of 11 ground duels won, was fouled 3 times, and 1 key pass including the transition play for Bellingham’s goal.

Toni Kroos—7: Brilliant curled set-piece for Tchouameni’s headed goal. Progressed play and balanced well with Bellingham and Camavinga towards the left side of the pitch.

Fede Valverde—6.5: In Carlo’s new-look midfield for the night, Valverde featured more as a right midfielder than an interior and did a great two-way job. Helped keep Miguel and Savio quiet down Girona’s left.

Jude Bellingham—9: Scored his 6th goal of the La Liga season and produced a magical outside of the boot assist to Joselu to open the scoring. Always seems to pop up in the right pockets of space and nearly had two other goals on the night, missing a 1 v 1 chance after outpacing Daley Blind from 20 yards away and a scrappy opportunity in the box fell to him, but was unable to get the final shot on target. Played mostly as a left midfielder instead of at the tip of the diamond and combined with Vinicius Junior to great effect.

Vinicius JR—7: Fun to have the brilliant Brazilian back. One of the most unique players in all of world football and provided glimpses of his elite technical skills on the night. Combined well with Bellingham down the left flank and put in a solid 70 minute shift to regain fitness levels.

Joselu—7: Up to 4 goals in La Liga and pushing Bellingham at the top of the Pichichi charts. Worked tirelessly defensively and did well to beat out Daley Blind and put home his goal early in the first half.

Substitutions:

Rodrygo—6: Replaced Vinicius Junior in 70th minute. Nearly broke his scoring duct with a brilliant solo effort weaving through multiple defenders inside the box. Kicked the post in frustration, clearly wants to put an end to this barren run.

Dani Ceballos—7: Replaced Bellingham and played the left midfielder / advanced #8 role. Smooth on the ball and high-energy as always.

Lucas Vazquez—N/A: Played the last 3 minutes of the match.

Brahim Diaz—N/A: Played the last 3 minutes of the match.