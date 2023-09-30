Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Negreira Case; Consequences; Xabi Alonso

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

An early analysis of both Real Madrid and Barcelona

Joao Cancelo vs Vinicius Jr on Oct 28th

Joao Felix resurgence

Sevilla’s statement of the Negreira case

Updates on the ‘bribery’

Iturralde

What will the actual consequences for Barcelone be?

Real Madrid missing ‘Guerra’

Thoughts on Girona

Why did Pep Guardiola leave Barca?

Xabi Alonso coaching comp

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas