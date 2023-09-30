 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Negreira Case; Consequences; Xabi Alonso

What will the consequences be for Barca? Kiyan and Diego discuss that, and much more.

By Kiyan Sobhani
Joan Laporta Press Conference About Negreira Case Photo by Marc Graupera Alomá / AFP7 via Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • An early analysis of both Real Madrid and Barcelona
  • Joao Cancelo vs Vinicius Jr on Oct 28th
  • Joao Felix resurgence
  • Sevilla’s statement of the Negreira case
  • Updates on the ‘bribery’
  • Iturralde
  • What will the actual consequences for Barcelone be?
  • Real Madrid missing ‘Guerra’
  • Thoughts on Girona
  • Why did Pep Guardiola leave Barca?
  • Xabi Alonso coaching comp
  • And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

