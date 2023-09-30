Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Negreira Case; Consequences; Xabi Alonso

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- An early analysis of both Real Madrid and Barcelona
- Joao Cancelo vs Vinicius Jr on Oct 28th
- Joao Felix resurgence
- Sevilla’s statement of the Negreira case
- Updates on the ‘bribery’
- Iturralde
- What will the actual consequences for Barcelone be?
- Real Madrid missing ‘Guerra’
- Thoughts on Girona
- Why did Pep Guardiola leave Barca?
- Xabi Alonso coaching comp
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
