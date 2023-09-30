Daily Thread: 30 September 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Gameday!!

Time to raise the eyebrow once again. The race to the top of La Liga is well and truly on. Los Blancos need a win tonight to climb to pole position. Considering how good Girona have been this season it will be interesting to see what lineup Carlo goes with. God Speed, good luck and Hala Madrid.

Might this be a hint?

Ancelotti: "Rodrygo? I think he's been good. Of course everyone expected goals but he has helped. He has played all games so some rest might be good for him." — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) September 29, 2023

More Ancelotti Comments...

Ancelotti: "David Alaba? It's nothing serious, we will try to have him in the squad for Napoli." — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) September 29, 2023

️Ancelotti: "The international breaks are the problems. The players are tired and there's no time for recovery. We have players who will return on October 19 and we play vs Sevilla on the 21st. I hope their flights won't be late otherwise I'll tell them to join us in Sevilla." — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) September 29, 2023

Damned if they do, damned if they don’t.

Rather convenient to blame poor squad planning on players choosing to move on. On the one hand we talk about how we treat our legends and on the other we don’t want them to overstay. “You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” Mighty conundrum indeed.