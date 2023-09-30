 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daily Thread: 30 September 2023

Saturday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Valyrian steel
Training session of Real Madrid Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Gameday!!

Time to raise the eyebrow once again. The race to the top of La Liga is well and truly on. Los Blancos need a win tonight to climb to pole position. Considering how good Girona have been this season it will be interesting to see what lineup Carlo goes with. God Speed, good luck and Hala Madrid.

Might this be a hint?

More Ancelotti Comments...

Damned if they do, damned if they don’t.

Rather convenient to blame poor squad planning on players choosing to move on. On the one hand we talk about how we treat our legends and on the other we don’t want them to overstay. “You either die a hero or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.” Mighty conundrum indeed.

