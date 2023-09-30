Girona vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Girona in what’s expected to be a very tough away game for Los Blancos against La Liga leaders. Vinicius Junior is expected to make his return to the starting lineup for the first time since he sustained a muscle injury against Celta last month.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Kepa, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Tchouameni, Valverde, Modric, Bellingham, Vinicius, Rodrygo.

Girona predicted XI: Gazzaniga, Couto, Lopez, Garcia, Blind, Herrera, Tsygankov, Martin, Garcia, Savio, Dovbyk.

Nacho will replace Alaba in the starting lineup, while Mendy will likely feature in the starting XI as well.

Real Madrid must avoid thinking too much about Tuesday’s match against Napoli in the Champions League, as Girona will be a very tough team to beat if Los Blancos don’t play with composure and intensity from the get go. Rodrygo will try to regain some confidence and momentum after a shaky start to the season.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/30/2023

Time: 18:30 CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Montilivi, Girona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.