Girona vs Real Madrid 2023 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Nobody expected Girona to be leading the 2023-24 La Liga table after seven games, but they’ve been extremely solid and successful and Real Madrid’s visit to Montilivi will not be an easy one.

Los Blancos need to keep gaining some of the momentum they lost a week ago when they were demolished by Atletico de Madrid in the Derbi, even more so considering that October will likely be a crucial month in the battle for the title.

Vinicius Junior will return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench against Las Palmas. His presence on the field should be very helpful and Rodrygo Goes could also benefit from that.

Real Madrid will need to play with composure on defense. That’s where they’ve struggled so far this season and both Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez will have a tall task against Girona’s counterattacks and transition offense.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/30/2023

Time: 18:30 CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Montilivi, Girona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.