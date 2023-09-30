 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CONFIRMED lineups: Girona vs Real Madrid, 2023 La Liga

All set for a thrilling La Liga game!

By Lucas Navarrete
Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Girona.

Real Madrid starting XI: Kepa, Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Camavinga, Tchouameni, Valverde, Kroos, Bellingham, Vinicius, Joselu.

Girona starting XI (TBC): Gazzaniga, Couto, Lopez, Garcia, Blind, Herrera, Tsygankov, Martin, Garcia, Savio, Dovbyk.

Camavinga returns to the left-back spot while Tchouameni, Kroos and Valverde feature in the midfield. Vinicius returns to the starting XI while Rodrygo will come off the bench if needed later in the second half.

Madrid will need to play with intensity and composure if they want to earn the three points against Girona today.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 09/30/2023

Time: 18:30 CET, 12:30pm EST.

Venue: Montilivi, Girona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ABC

Available Streaming: ESPN+

