Immediate Reaction: Girona 0-3 Real Madrid

Girona 0-2 Real Madrid (Joselu, Tchouaméni & Bellingham). Joselu on fire. Here is the immediate reaction. Coming up: Player ratings, post game quotes and a podcast with Kiyan.

Girona were proving to be the shock team of the season so far, going unbeaten during their first seven games - and winning six of those. This put them up to second place in the table (ahead of Real Madrid), and they weren’t showing any sings of slowing down. This would prove to be a far more difficult challenge for a slumped Madrid than initially anticipated. To try and best the dark horses, Eduardo Camavinga was started at left-back after impressing during the big European games last season. In midfield, Jude Bellingham and Toni Kroos were selected alongside Fede Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni. Vinícius Júnior started his first game since returning from injury, providing a big boost for the travelling side. Castilla legend Nacho Fernández captained the side.

Things looked a bit shaky when Yangel Herrera missed a massive chance, and Viktor Tsyhankov hit the post all in the first few minutes - but Madrid came in clutch when Joselu Mato headed home a Jude Bellingham cross to put the visitors ahead. This tipped the game in Madeid’s favour, and moments later it was two. Aurélien Tchouaméni with another header, this time from a Toni Kroos delivery to send his side further ahead. Jude Bellingham came really close after a powerful shot was well saved by the keeper. Girona began to find their feet, but were unable to create anything of substance other than a penalty shout by half time. 2-0 after 45.

The home side had the first chance of the half after Kepa Arrizabalaga pulled off a great save to stop a headed attempt. Herrera then almost scored a header of his own, but the ball flew just over. Jude Bellingham then got things going again for Madrid, as the keeper used amazing reflexes to stop a rebounded effort. At this point Jude was probably wondering what he needed to do to score, but he wouldn’t have to for much longer. A fantastic first time finish was what it would take to get the Englishman on the scoresheet after Joselu found him inside the box. Nacho Fernández was sent off late on after bringing down an opponent, much to his dismay. Madrid still managed to see the game out comfortably. 3-0 and a great performance from the team. Happy with that?