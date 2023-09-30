Ancelotti: “We needed a left-back with Camavinga’s characteristics today”

Real Madrid went away to in-form Girona and earned an impressive 3-0 victory on Saturday. Analysing the win in the Estadi Montilivi press room, Carlo Ancelotti said: “We had a complete performance, and we were especially good in defence. We always knew we could do damage in possession and that it was going to be key to defend well.”

Ancelotti on Vinícius’ progression

Discussing Vinícius’ performance and his gradual return from injury, Ancelotti said: “He played well. He wanted to play more minutes, but I preferred to avoid risks. He lacks a bit of spark because he’s been out a month, but it was good for him to play this many minutes.”

Ancelotti on Bellingham’s position

Asked about Jude Bellingham’s position in this game, which was a little different from in other matches, the Italian said: “To avoid Vinícius having to defend a lot, we placed Bellingham a bit more to the side. The defensive effort of the team as a whole was good.”

Ancelotti on Camavinga being used at left-back

There was surprise when Eduardo Camavinga was placed at left-back despite Fran García and Ferland Mendy both being fit. Asked to explain that tactical decision, and if Camavinga was playing there because of any “emergency”, the coach said: “No, it wasn’t an emergency situation. We started him because Mendy hadn’t played for a month and we wanted to rest him. We thought about starting Fran García today, but with Vinícius on that wing we needed a left-back with the characteristics of Camavinga to help with the pressing after losing the ball. I think he did well.”

Ancelotti on Nacho’s red card

Discussing Nacho’s red card challenge, the coach said: “It was a lack of clarity from him, when we were already winning 3-0. We’re sorry for what happened and Nacho has apologised. He’s sad about what happened. He has always been a proper and correct player. I hope it’s not a serious injury for the Girona player.”