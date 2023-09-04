WATCH: Endrick suffers career-threatening tackle against Corinthians

Future Real Madrid attacker Endrick suffered a career-threatening tackle during Palmeiras’ match against Corinthians which ended in a scoreless draw. It was the 96th minute and Endrick was on the run trying to score right before Corinthians defender Maycon pulled off this dirty tackle.

Endrick managed to escape without any injury, which is fortunate given that he could’ve easily broken his leg in that tackle.

The young attacker has been struggling for Palmeiras in recent weeks. It’s been two months since he scored his last goal and he’s not even starting for his team anymore, which led him to say that he was feeling “a bit sad” this past week.

However, he’s still 17 years old and he has more than enough time to keep developing and improving as a player before he joins Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. Then, he will also need some time to adapt to a new country and a new playing style.