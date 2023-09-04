 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Break: 4 Sept 2023

Monday Edition of the Daily Merengue

International Break begins

Almost 2 weeks without Real Madrid football. The next game is against Real Sociedad: 17th September. And 20th September Real plays the first UCL match of this season against Union Berlin.

Modric will play Euro 2024

Analysis of Kroos vs Getafe

Ramos joins Sevilla

He is back to La Liga, he joined Sevilla. In February, he might play at the new Bernabéu.

