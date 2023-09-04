Break: 4 Sept 2023

Welcome to The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the moderators who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, and Juninho.

——————————

International Break begins

Almost 2 weeks without Real Madrid football. The next game is against Real Sociedad: 17th September. And 20th September Real plays the first UCL match of this season against Union Berlin.

Modric will play Euro 2024

Zlatko Dalić (Croatia coach): "Modrić and I talked in June. He decided [to play Euro 2024], and I'm happy. We don't like the media, if he had said he was retiring, we would have announced it. We thank him, he's our great strength and motivation. He can't wait to lead Croatia… pic.twitter.com/8ZbTwweiC8 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) September 4, 2023

Analysis of Kroos vs Getafe

Ramos joins Sevilla

He is back to La Liga, he joined Sevilla. In February, he might play at the new Bernabéu.