Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Kubo is flyin, Ramos is back, and the referees are being tracked in our spreadsheet

Kiyan and Diego reflect on another eventful weekend of La Liga

By Kiyan Sobhani
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • How is the spreadsheet looking?
  • Real Madrid and Barcelona fans arguing about which team gets screwed more by the referees
  • Takefusa Kubo!
  • Xavi Simons
  • Osasuna vs Barca
  • Real Madrid vs Getafe
  • Robert Lewandowski’s confidence
  • Chimy and Budimir
  • Referee conspiracies
  • Sergio Ramos’s return to Sevilla
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

