Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Kubo is flyin, Ramos is back, and the referees are being tracked in our spreadsheet

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- How is the spreadsheet looking?
- Real Madrid and Barcelona fans arguing about which team gets screwed more by the referees
- Takefusa Kubo!
- Xavi Simons
- Osasuna vs Barca
- Real Madrid vs Getafe
- Robert Lewandowski’s confidence
- Chimy and Budimir
- Referee conspiracies
- Sergio Ramos’s return to Sevilla
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
