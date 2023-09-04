Managing Madrid Podcast: Who is Real Madrid’s best player and what does Fran Garcia need to work on?

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Lucas’s USA trip

Transfer deadline reflection

Joselu

How much will Real Madrid cope without Vinicius Jr in the next 5-6 weeks?

When will Vinicius be back?

Is Ferland Mendy as good as he used to be?

Should we be worried about Fran Garcia?

Will Ancelotti play Alaba at left back more?

What Fran needs to improve on

Aurelien Tchouameni’s form to start the season

The hilarious celebrations

Getafe’s antics

Is Jude Bellingham one of the most likeable superstars Real Madrid have ever had?

Bellingham’s simplistic flashiness

How sustainable is Bellingham’s scoring?

The tackle Endrick suffered

New Bernabeu reviews.

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)