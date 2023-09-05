 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Open Thread: September 5, 2023

Your Tuesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By NeRObutBlanco
/ new
America Women v Real Madrid Women - Friendly Match
Anybody else here a fan of this lady?
Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to pizza over movies: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Great Deals be Great Deals

About a year and a half ago, it seemed intrresting to me that Kiyan and co would mention Alaba & Eder being upgrades over the Ramos x Varane partnership. But, the duo is fantastic and this man, is, certainly, a great, serial winner.

Ay Ay, Same Old Song

Nero’s Random Question

Is anybody here a fan of Daddy Yankee? Used to listen to this guy’s hits nonstop a few years back. Had a mix play the other day and it still felt fire!

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid