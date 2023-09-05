Open Thread: September 5, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to pizza over movies: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Great Deals be Great Deals

About a year and a half ago, it seemed intrresting to me that Kiyan and co would mention Alaba & Eder being upgrades over the Ramos x Varane partnership. But, the duo is fantastic and this man, is, certainly, a great, serial winner.

A reminder that Real Madrid paid €0 for David Alaba. pic.twitter.com/UoeThY9iBx — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 4, 2023

Ay Ay, Same Old Song

Real Madrid are looking at Barcelona's matches with great suspicion, they believe that the refereeing decisions vs Osasuna and Villarreal helped them win games that they shouldn't have and keep the touch in the start of this season. @diarioas #rmalive pic.twitter.com/6PwGGKwdbJ — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 4, 2023

Nero’s Random Question

Is anybody here a fan of Daddy Yankee? Used to listen to this guy’s hits nonstop a few years back. Had a mix play the other day and it still felt fire!